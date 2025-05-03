Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.63.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVO shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVO
Coveo Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %
Coveo Solutions Company Profile
Coveo Solutions Inc is an AI-powered platform. It provides applied AI solutions enabling enterprises to deliver relevant digital experiences at scale. The company’s solutions provide value to its customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coveo Solutions
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.