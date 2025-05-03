Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVO shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of CVO opened at C$6.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market cap of C$418.61 million, a P/E ratio of -38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.24. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.92 and a 12-month high of C$8.61.

Coveo Solutions Inc is an AI-powered platform. It provides applied AI solutions enabling enterprises to deliver relevant digital experiences at scale. The company’s solutions provide value to its customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

