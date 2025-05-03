Contrasting OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) & TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA)

TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA – Get Free Report) and OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TNF Pharmaceuticals and OncoCyte”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($11.45) -0.02 OncoCyte $1.88 million 46.07 -$27.78 million ($4.40) -0.69

Analyst Ratings

TNF Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OncoCyte. OncoCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TNF Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for TNF Pharmaceuticals and OncoCyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 OncoCyte 0 1 2 0 2.67

OncoCyte has a consensus price target of $4.42, indicating a potential upside of 45.76%. Given OncoCyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than TNF Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares TNF Pharmaceuticals and OncoCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNF Pharmaceuticals N/A -180.71% -84.27% OncoCyte -6,122.29% -269.32% -59.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of TNF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of TNF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of OncoCyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TNF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OncoCyte beats TNF Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TNF Pharmaceuticals

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than addressing the symptoms. Its MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines. The MYMD-1 is being developed to delay aging, increase longevity, and treat autoimmune diseases. The company’s second drug platform, Supera-CBD, is being developed to treat chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The Supera-CBD is a novel synthetic derivative of cannabidiol (CBD) and is being developed to address and improve the growing CBD market, which includes FDA approved drugs and CBD products not regulated as drugs. TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2024. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. It also provides testing services for biomarker discovery, assay design and development, clinical trial support, and various biomarker tests. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (Bio-Rad) to collaborate in the development and the commercialization of research use only and in vitro diagnostics kitted transplant products using Bio-Rad's ddPCR instruments and reagents. OncoCyte Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

