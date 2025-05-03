Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Receives $28.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OII shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $674.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 29.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 354.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

