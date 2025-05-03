Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Head to Head Survey

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $6.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. American Tower pays out 141.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 215.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get American Tower alerts:

Volatility & Risk

American Tower has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 1 13 3 3.12 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Tower and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.

American Tower currently has a consensus price target of $239.27, indicating a potential upside of 7.06%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus price target of $38.83, indicating a potential upside of 9.24%. Given Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. is more favorable than American Tower.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Tower and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $10.13 billion 10.32 $1.48 billion $4.81 46.46 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $678.40 million 6.56 $62.69 million $0.57 62.37

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.. American Tower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 10.05% 22.01% 3.55% Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 9.48% 2.40% 1.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Tower beats Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co., Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services. The company was founded by Jeffrey S. Edison and Michael C. Phillips in 1991 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.