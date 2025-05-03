Reviewing Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE – Get Free Report) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of CarGurus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Engine Group and CarGurus”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Engine Group $49.45 million 0.69 N/A N/A N/A CarGurus $894.38 million 3.29 $31.10 million $0.18 156.61

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Global Engine Group.

Profitability

This table compares Global Engine Group and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Engine Group N/A N/A N/A CarGurus 2.34% 27.14% 16.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Engine Group and CarGurus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Engine Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 CarGurus 0 3 7 1 2.82

CarGurus has a consensus target price of $37.14, indicating a potential upside of 31.74%. Given CarGurus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Global Engine Group.

Summary

CarGurus beats Global Engine Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Engine Group

Global Engine Group Holding Limited provides integrated solutions in the information communication technologies (ICT), system integration, and other technical consultation service areas in Hong Kong. The company offers ICT solution services, including cloud platform deployment, IT system design, configuration, maintenance, and data center colocation and cloud services; technical services, such as technical development, support, and outsourcing services for data center and cloud computing infrastructure, mobility and fixed network communications, and Internet-of-things (IoT) projects; and project management services. It serves telecom operators; data center and cloud computing services providers; and IoT solutions providers, resellers, and users. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. It also offers dealer and non-dealer advertising products for its websites and social media platforms. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom; Autolist and CarOffer brands in the United States; and PistonHeads brand in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CarGurus LLC and changed its name to CarGurus, Inc. in June 2015. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

