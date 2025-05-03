Head-To-Head Review: CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) vs. Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) and CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia and CEMIG”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia $22.65 billion 0.35 $749.00 million $0.70 10.59 CEMIG $37.64 billion 0.14 $1.15 billion $0.54 3.51

Volatility and Risk

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia. CEMIG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Companhia Paranaense de Energia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEMIG has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia and CEMIG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia N/A N/A N/A CEMIG 20.43% 20.41% 9.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and CEMIG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia 0 0 0 0 0.00 CEMIG 1 3 0 0 1.75

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CEMIG pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CEMIG is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

CEMIG beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, and thermoelectric plants; and owns and operates transmission and distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

