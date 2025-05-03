Head to Head Analysis: SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) and Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG)

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Cognition and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -344.17% SpringWorks Therapeutics -134.73% -46.74% -41.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha Cognition and SpringWorks Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -$13.77 million ($1.82) -3.51 SpringWorks Therapeutics $191.59 million 18.09 -$325.10 million ($3.48) -13.28

Alpha Cognition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SpringWorks Therapeutics. SpringWorks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Cognition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alpha Cognition and SpringWorks Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Cognition 0 0 1 0 3.00 SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 7 1 0 2.13

Alpha Cognition presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.99%. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $52.57, indicating a potential upside of 13.72%. Given Alpha Cognition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alpha Cognition is more favorable than SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Alpha Cognition has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpha Cognition beats SpringWorks Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Cognition

Alpha Cognition, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer. The company is also involved in the development of mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN); mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and mirdametinib in monotherapy and combination approaches to treat other genetically defined solid tumors, including Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric and young adult patients with low-grade gliomas. In addition, it develops Brimarafenib (BGB-3245), an oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd. and GlaxoSmithKline LLC; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. It also has a license agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of the TEA Domain; and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

