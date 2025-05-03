Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) versus NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Critical Survey

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

NVIDIA has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NVIDIA and Applied Optoelectronics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $130.50 billion 21.41 $29.76 billion $2.94 38.95 Applied Optoelectronics $249.37 million 3.33 -$56.05 million ($4.28) -3.50

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NVIDIA and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 1 5 36 2 2.89 Applied Optoelectronics 0 2 3 0 2.60

NVIDIA currently has a consensus target price of $164.96, indicating a potential upside of 44.07%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus target price of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 49.73%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of NVIDIA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NVIDIA and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 55.69% 114.83% 76.61% Applied Optoelectronics -38.61% -22.36% -12.08%

Summary

NVIDIA beats Applied Optoelectronics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications. The Compute & Networking segment comprises Data Center computing platforms and end-to-end networking platforms, including Quantum for InfiniBand and Spectrum for Ethernet; NVIDIA DRIVE automated-driving platform and automotive development agreements; Jetson robotics and other embedded platforms; NVIDIA AI Enterprise and other software; and DGX Cloud software and services. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, data center, and automotive markets. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system integrators and distributors, independent software vendors, cloud service providers, consumer internet companies, add-in board manufacturers, distributors, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, and other ecosystem participants. NVIDIA Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television, telecom equipment manufacturers, fiber-to-the-home, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.