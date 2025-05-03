Analyzing First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First BanCorp. and Parke Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. $920.41 million 3.60 $298.72 million $1.84 11.05 Parke Bancorp $65.32 million 3.52 $27.51 million $2.41 8.05

Risk & Volatility

First BanCorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp. Parke Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First BanCorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

First BanCorp. has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First BanCorp. and Parke Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 24.37% 18.89% 1.58% Parke Bancorp 21.25% 9.41% 1.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for First BanCorp. and Parke Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First BanCorp. 0 1 4 0 2.80 Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

First BanCorp. presently has a consensus target price of $22.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.18%. Given First BanCorp.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First BanCorp. is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Dividends

First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First BanCorp. pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Parke Bancorp pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Parke Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

First BanCorp. beats Parke Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial loans, including commercial real estate and construction loans, as well as other products, such as cash management and business management services. The Mortgage Banking segment engages in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loans; hedging activities; and purchase of mortgage loans from branch and mortgage bankers. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto loans, finance leases, boat and personal loans, credit card loans, and lines of credit; and interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts and retail certificates of deposit (CDs), as well as insurance agency services. The Treasury and Investments segment offers funding and liquidity management services. The United States Operations segment provides checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; traditional commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans, residential mortgages, term and construction loan, home equity loans, lines of credit, FHLB advances, and brokered CDs; and internet banking, cash management, remote deposit capture, and automated clearing house transactions services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, internet banking, and online bill payment services. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

