Contrasting LQR House Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:YHC) & Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) and LQR House Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:YHC – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Constellation Brands and LQR House Inc. – Common Stock”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $10.21 billion 3.31 $1.73 billion ($0.51) -366.76 LQR House Inc. – Common Stock $2.27 million 0.98 -$15.75 million ($143.36) -0.01

Profitability

Constellation Brands has higher revenue and earnings than LQR House Inc. – Common Stock. Constellation Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LQR House Inc. – Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Constellation Brands and LQR House Inc. – Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands 6.27% 26.55% 10.03% LQR House Inc. – Common Stock -630.38% -119.93% -114.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Constellation Brands and LQR House Inc. – Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 10 10 0 2.50 LQR House Inc. – Common Stock 0 0 0 0 0.00

Constellation Brands presently has a consensus price target of $224.42, suggesting a potential upside of 19.98%. Given Constellation Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than LQR House Inc. – Common Stock.

Volatility & Risk

Constellation Brands has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LQR House Inc. – Common Stock has a beta of 4.88, indicating that its stock price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of LQR House Inc. – Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats LQR House Inc. – Common Stock on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands. It also offers wine under the Cook’s California Champagne, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, My Favorite Neighbor, Robert Mondavi Winery, Schrader, and The Prisoner Wine Company brands; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson’s Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. The company provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

About LQR House Inc. – Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

LQR House, Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development for alcoholic beverage space. It intends to integrate the supply, sales, and marketing facets of the alcoholic beverage space into one easy to use platform and become the one-stop-shop for everything related to alcohol. The company was founded on January 11, 2021 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.