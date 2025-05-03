StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Stock Down 5.6 %

CVM stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. CEL-SCI has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Institutional Trading of CEL-SCI

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEL-SCI stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of CEL-SCI worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

