Share Buyback Program Approved by GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

