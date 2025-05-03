Adrian Hargrave Buys 600,000 Shares of SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN) Stock

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Hargrave purchased 600,000 shares of SEEEN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($47,758.03).

SEEEN Stock Performance

SEEN stock opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.96. The firm has a market cap of £9.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64. SEEEN plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.50 ($0.09).

Get SEEEN alerts:

SEEEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SEEEN delivers the first AI-powered Video Experience Platform. Our technology gives you precise control over your video content, increases video inventory, and delivers more immediate, relevant and personal audience experiences that are designed for action at the point of inspiration. Our products include CreatorSuite, JetStream and Dialog-To-Clip (https://seeen.com/premiere-plug-in).

Receive News & Ratings for SEEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.