Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 4133351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at $5,797,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

