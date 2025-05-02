Best Solar Stocks To Follow Now – April 29th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and GE Vernova are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the solar energy sector, including manufacturers of photovoltaic panels, developers of solar power plants, and providers of related equipment and services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth of renewable energy and to benefit from policies or technological advances that boost solar adoption. Their performance often reflects changes in government incentives, raw-material costs, and advances in solar technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.81. 74,082,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,108,629. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.49 and its 200 day moving average is $324.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $919.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $533.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $396.35 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $513.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $371.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,781. The company has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $149.42 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.79 and a 200-day moving average of $334.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

See Also