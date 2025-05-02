Westbourne Investments Inc. Makes New $229,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,375 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 3.4 %

ORCL stock opened at $145.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. The trade was a 7.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

