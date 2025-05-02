Eagle Strategies LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eagle Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,951,353,000 after buying an additional 380,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after acquiring an additional 627,422 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,867,000 after purchasing an additional 631,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $210.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.02 and a 200-day moving average of $215.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

