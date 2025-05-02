FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.46.

Tesla Stock Down 0.6 %

TSLA stock opened at $280.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.00. The stock has a market cap of $903.54 billion, a PE ratio of 137.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total transaction of $32,096,336.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,274,300. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,745,581.15. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 486,618 shares of company stock worth $155,887,459. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

