Triumph Capital Management Buys Shares of 376 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 376 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 38,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $554.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.17 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $541.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

