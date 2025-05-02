Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 4,207 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1,790.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after buying an additional 1,616,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,752,804,000 after acquiring an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,587,763,000 after acquiring an additional 920,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.86.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $213.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.93. The company has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

