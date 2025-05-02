Best Large Cap Stocks To Follow Now – April 29th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Palantir Technologies, and Amazon.com are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a large market capitalization, typically defined as having a total market value of $10 billion or more. These companies tend to be well-established, financially stable and often pay dividends, making them a core component of many diversified investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.37. 82,500,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,136,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.09. Tesla has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.70. 117,896,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,532,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $475.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,177,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,400,654. The stock has a market cap of $301.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $473.06 and its 200-day moving average is $499.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.37. The company had a trading volume of 64,116,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,316,275. The firm has a market cap of $272.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.85. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $125.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.68. The stock had a trading volume of 31,628,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,840,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.74 and a 200 day moving average of $208.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Further Reading