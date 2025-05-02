281,042 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Bwcp LP

Bwcp LP purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 281,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,000. NIKE makes up approximately 4.6% of Bwcp LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

