Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 180,725 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1,202.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,725 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Eaton were worth $64,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $302.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.96 and its 200 day moving average is $322.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.