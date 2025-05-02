Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $99.89 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610,789 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $99,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $133.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.82. The company has a market cap of $183.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

View Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.