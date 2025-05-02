DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 666,651 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $28,279,335.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,336,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,521,391.90. The trade was a 16.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $143,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,704. This represents a 67.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,628,302 shares of company stock worth $111,145,088. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 31,346.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,381,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $276,328,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,617,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,382 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $246,765,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $65,255,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $33.26 on Friday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

