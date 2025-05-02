Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,545 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Newmont by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,379,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,213 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Newmont by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $4,269,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $128,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,872.44. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $386,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,514.63. This represents a 6.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,154 shares of company stock worth $825,678. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

