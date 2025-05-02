Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wedbush Analyst Says

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $680.00 to $750.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on META. Arete Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.63.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $572.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $603.54. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $432.28 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.69, for a total value of $199,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,707.52. The trade was a 8.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.87, for a total value of $453,012.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,498 shares in the company, valued at $13,525,441.26. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,017 shares of company stock worth $167,207,524. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $4,017,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 22.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,588 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.2% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.