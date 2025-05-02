Allegheny Financial Group Sells 1,165 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Allegheny Financial Group reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,951,353,000 after buying an additional 380,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,379,568,000 after acquiring an additional 627,422 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,594,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,867,000 after purchasing an additional 631,761 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $210.74 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.61. The firm has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.