Visualize Group LP Invests $20.73 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Visualize Group LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 70,134 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,000. Autodesk accounts for approximately 13.1% of Visualize Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,058.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 26,768 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $13,906,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 300,135 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,711,000 after buying an additional 60,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $3,453,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $273.49 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.07 and a 200-day moving average of $286.38.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.