Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSX opened at $103.16 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $152.59 billion, a PE ratio of 82.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $685,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,351.53. This trade represents a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,009 shares of company stock valued at $14,407,381. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

