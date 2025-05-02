Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CB opened at $283.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.63 and a 200-day moving average of $281.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $244.84 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.86.

Get Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.