Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $21.10 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 355,197 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $103.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.56 billion, a PE ratio of 279.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.70.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 137,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $14,073,240.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,502,415.06. This trade represents a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,605 shares of company stock valued at $16,718,136. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.