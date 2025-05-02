Eagle Strategies LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Eagle Strategies LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,640 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,342.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,308,000 after purchasing an additional 521,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,665,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,063,000 after purchasing an additional 312,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15,767.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 270,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,769,000 after acquiring an additional 268,839 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $249.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

