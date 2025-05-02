Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,321,000 after buying an additional 398,676 shares during the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $1,729,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,802.68. This represents a 46.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $13,698,667.50. The trade was a 45.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.5 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $238.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.63. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

