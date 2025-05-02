59 North Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

59 North Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,542,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 677,358 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up about 7.1% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $151,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 123.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Western Digital by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 9.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $81.55.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Western Digital

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.