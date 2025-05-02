140 Summer Partners LP Decreases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

140 Summer Partners LP cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 8.9% of 140 Summer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 140 Summer Partners LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $73,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. HSBC downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $247.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.61 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $280.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.56 and a 200-day moving average of $241.39.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

