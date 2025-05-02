Pennington Partners & CO. LLC Invests $438,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pennington Partners & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.27.

CVX stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.59. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $239.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

