South Plains Financial Inc. Invests $131,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,318 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 746.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 38,740 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 103,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,557,351 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,469,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,599 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $138.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.79.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:COP opened at $90.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $125.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

