South Plains Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $168.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.52 and its 200-day moving average is $176.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

