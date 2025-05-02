Pennington Partners & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pennington Partners & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 649,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,294,000 after acquiring an additional 61,928 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,771,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 779.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $168.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.76.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

