South Plains Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $3,599,867,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,564,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,604,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,156 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Salesforce by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,233 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $167,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,758.58. This represents a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $2,089,882.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,705,195. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,051 shares of company stock worth $15,027,714. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $269.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.95 and a 200-day moving average of $307.67. The company has a market cap of $258.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.10%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.