Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 250,000 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 810,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $73,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934,615 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,333,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 228,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,714,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,144,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,662,000 after purchasing an additional 58,903 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

Shares of CCI opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.23.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is -58.18%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

