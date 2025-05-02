Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,530 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. City State Bank raised its stake in Truist Financial by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 61.36%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

