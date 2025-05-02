Freestone Grove Partners LP Purchases Shares of 371,562 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 371,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $305.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities raised Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

