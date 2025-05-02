Wahed Invest LLC Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 0.6% of Wahed Invest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,670,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,342,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in TJX Companies by 689.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $313,512,000 after buying an additional 2,266,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after buying an additional 1,845,225 shares during the period. Finally, DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,068,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $127.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.78. The company has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $131.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

