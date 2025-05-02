Wahed Invest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,961 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Cfra Research raised NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

NIKE Stock Up 0.7 %

NKE stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

