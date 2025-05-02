7,227 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,289,000. MercadoLibre accounts for about 3.0% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.6 %

MELI opened at $2,294.52 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,444.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2,374.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,059.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,972.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,464.67.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

