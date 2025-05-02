Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 3,669 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $46,594,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on DocuSign from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.46.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $46,676.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,880.70. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $1,340,435.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,472. This represents a 14.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,851 shares of company stock worth $4,607,439 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $80.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

