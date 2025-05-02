Bison Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,902,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,283,000 after purchasing an additional 249,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $290,121,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,085,000 after acquiring an additional 467,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,273,000 after acquiring an additional 386,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 118.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,403,000 after acquiring an additional 337,564 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM opened at $155.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $219.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.18.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,002.65. The trade was a 32.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $129,646.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,715.72. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

