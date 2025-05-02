Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Trimmed by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Shopify by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.18.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. New Street Research began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

